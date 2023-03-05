Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,900 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Popular by 43.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

