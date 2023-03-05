Chi Fung Cheng Sells 6,250 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $65,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,257,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,301,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $692,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 39,200 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $588,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $552,000.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $492,400.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $601,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

