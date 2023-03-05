Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,700 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,643 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

