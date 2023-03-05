Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,700 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
PGNY stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
