1,137 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 534,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,936,000 after purchasing an additional 184,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,893 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

NYSE COO opened at $351.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.48 and a 200 day moving average of $310.57.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

