Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,090 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $1,903,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 63.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 265.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.