Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $317,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,340,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after purchasing an additional 118,282 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

