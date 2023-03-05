Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 434 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

