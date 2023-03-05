Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8,023.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average is $169.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

