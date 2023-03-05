Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $97,374.06 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Street Whaley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $332.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

