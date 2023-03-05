17,638 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 4,101.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of PROG stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.