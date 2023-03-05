Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $261,000 Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

SNDX stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

