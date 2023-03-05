Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 235,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 37.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 152,945.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 153,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 127,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.57 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

