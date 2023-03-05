Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Principal Financial Group worth $161,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $87.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

