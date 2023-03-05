Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $267,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

