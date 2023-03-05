Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,811 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Lemonade stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

