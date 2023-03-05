Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,328,000 after buying an additional 786,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after purchasing an additional 458,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.00%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

