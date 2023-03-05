Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,412,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 514,332 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.64) to GBX 9,890 ($119.34) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.19) to GBX 9,630 ($116.21) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

