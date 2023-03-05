CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.55 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

