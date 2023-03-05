Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 136,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $161,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.