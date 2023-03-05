Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,545 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Molina Healthcare worth $163,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

MOH stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.