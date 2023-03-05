Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $961,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,982,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after buying an additional 349,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

