CI Investments Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $36,712,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.