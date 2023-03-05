Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $86,621.76 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31.

On Monday, February 13th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 483 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,211.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $17,060.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $949.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

