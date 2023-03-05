Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $86,621.76 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31.
- On Monday, February 13th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 483 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,211.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $17,060.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $949.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.