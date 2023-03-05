Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $310,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 373,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 160,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 629,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,684,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

