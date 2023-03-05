Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.74%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

