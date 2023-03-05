Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,551 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 627.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $169.66 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading

