Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 4,264 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 400.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 300,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $86.40 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $130.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.