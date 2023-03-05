Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,672.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 354,252 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $19.01 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

