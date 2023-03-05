Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $26,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Insider Activity

Oshkosh Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $111.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

