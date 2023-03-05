Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Price Performance

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

