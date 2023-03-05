Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BCE by 523.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BCE by 31.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

