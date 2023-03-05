Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $173.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

