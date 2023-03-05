Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,575 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKT stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $528,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

