Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 1,300 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 116.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 14,581.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 135,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.17.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

