Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.47.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

