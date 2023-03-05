Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 33.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 11,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $2,496,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 301.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 324,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,363,000 after buying an additional 243,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Up 1.8 %

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

