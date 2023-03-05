The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $150.80 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

