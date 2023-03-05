Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,244.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

