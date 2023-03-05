Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $489,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

