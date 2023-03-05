Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

