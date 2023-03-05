Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $2,879,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.3% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $367.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

