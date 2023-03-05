Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.76. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,157 shares of company stock worth $843,381. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

