Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 1,175 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 215,706 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

