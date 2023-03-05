Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,858.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,482,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,589,956 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Alphabet worth $1,680,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOG stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.