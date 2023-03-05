Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $329,000 Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 63.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

