Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 208 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.