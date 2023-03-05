Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Management Stock Performance

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 287.06%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

