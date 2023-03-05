10,179 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,212 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

ARKW opened at $51.51 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

