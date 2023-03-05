The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $175.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

