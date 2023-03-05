Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16,969.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter.

OIH opened at $330.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.37. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

